1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. 1stdibs.com updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

DIBS opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.11. 1stdibs.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,283.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,276. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of 1stdibs.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $204,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,845,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,514.40. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,342 shares of company stock valued at $286,558. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.com by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 56,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in 1stdibs.com by 60.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.