Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $148,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.