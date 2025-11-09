Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports.
Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of AKRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of -0.35. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66.
Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics
In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $552,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,867.08. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $1,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 475,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,573,938.50. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,753 shares of company stock worth $7,456,064. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Akero Therapeutics
About Akero Therapeutics
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akero Therapeutics
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Rivian’s Chart Says Go, But Some Analysts Still Say No
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- e.l.f. Sell-Off Is a Good Time to Buy, According to Analysts
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- T-Mobile Is The Most Oversold Mega-Cap Stock—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.