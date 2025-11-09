Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports.

Shares of AKRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.86 and a beta of -0.35. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.66 and a current ratio of 12.66.

In related news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $552,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 167,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,381,867.08. This trade represents a 6.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $1,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 475,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,573,938.50. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,753 shares of company stock worth $7,456,064. 7.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $399,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 47.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 6,783.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 50.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

