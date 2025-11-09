Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after buying an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Newmont by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,187,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after acquiring an additional 228,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,901,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $406,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,768,936.82. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,237 shares of company stock valued at $906,799. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 1-year low of $36.86 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

