Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Posts Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE:UI opened at $612.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $803.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.26.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.67.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

