Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Posts Earnings Results

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.98, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.38 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.
Ubiquiti Stock Performance
NYSE:UI opened at $612.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $803.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $671.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.26.
Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.67.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
