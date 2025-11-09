Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Invests $303,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,148,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,824,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,281,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $578,628,000 after buying an additional 5,529,065 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,002,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,653 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,324,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,762,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 943,023 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,391,672,683.88. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,307.73. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 42,459 shares worth $1,155,114. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

