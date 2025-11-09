Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $254,000 in 1stdibs.com, Inc. $DIBS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,344,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1stdibs.com by 60.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter worth $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1stdibs.com by 5.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1stdibs.com

In other news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $204,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,845,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,514.40. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 9,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,283.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 191,170 shares in the company, valued at $535,276. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 102,342 shares of company stock worth $286,558 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded 1stdibs.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1stdibs.com presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

1stdibs.com Stock Up 15.5%

Shares of 1stdibs.com stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $145.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.11.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. 1stdibs.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About 1stdibs.com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

