Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) versus Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Critical Review

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines (OTCMKTS:ROCLF – Get Free Report) and Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Target Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Royal Olympic Cruise Lines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Olympic Cruise Lines 0 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality 1 1 2 1 2.60

Target Hospitality has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.81%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Target Hospitality”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality $386.27 million 1.66 $71.26 million $0.10 64.10

Target Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Olympic Cruise Lines.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and Target Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Olympic Cruise Lines N/A N/A N/A Target Hospitality -3.08% -1.77% -1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.1% of Royal Olympic Cruise Lines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Royal Olympic Cruise Lines on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Olympic Cruise Lines

(Get Free Report)

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of a fleet of cruise ships. The company also provides services under management agreements for other cruise vessels, for which a management fee is charged. Its fleet, in 2002, consisted of seven overnight cruise ships, ranging in capacity from approximately 450 to 836 passengers. The geographical areas served by the company include the eastern and western Mediterranean, South and Central America, the Caribbean, South Africa, and the Far East. Its competitors include Costa Crociere SpA, Mediterranean Shipping Cruises Limited, P&O Cruises Limited, and Holland America. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.