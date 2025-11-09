Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 269,074 SmartRent, Inc. $SMRT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 269,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.14% of SmartRent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SmartRent by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SmartRent by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 944.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMRT shares. Zacks Research cut SmartRent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $1.30 to $1.45 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SmartRent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.45.

Insider Transactions at SmartRent

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 898,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,252.12. This trade represents a 5.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 575,000 shares of company stock worth $801,850. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Price Performance

NYSE:SMRT opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $273.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 15.10% and a negative net margin of 45.45%.The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.27 million. On average, analysts expect that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartRent Company Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.