Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) versus Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Main Street Capital has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 5 2 0 2.29 Gladstone Capital 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Main Street Capital and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Main Street Capital currently has a consensus target price of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 2.85%. Gladstone Capital has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Main Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Main Street Capital and Gladstone Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $623.14 million 8.43 $508.08 million $6.03 9.74 Gladstone Capital $76.10 million 5.62 $94.72 million $3.39 5.65

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital. Gladstone Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Main Street Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Main Street Capital pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Capital pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Main Street Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 96.16% 12.70% 6.85% Gladstone Capital 84.60% 9.43% 5.64%

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Gladstone Capital on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides “one stop” financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $5 million and $100 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $150 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $3 million and $75 million in annual EBITDA in between $3 million and $25 million in lower middle market $5 million and $75 million in credit solution. The firm’s middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

