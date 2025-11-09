Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 10,523 First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,523 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,459,000 after purchasing an additional 360,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,417,000 after buying an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,343,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 45,349 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,295,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings cut First Hawaiian from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.6%

FHB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

