Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after buying an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after acquiring an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $146.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day moving average is $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,533.68. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

