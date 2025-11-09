Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $171.46 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,741 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Cintas worth $171,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,136,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,586,000 after buying an additional 575,372 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.39 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.08.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.09.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

