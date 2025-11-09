SFE Investment Counsel Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in American Water Works by 28.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.2% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 144.4% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Argus upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

