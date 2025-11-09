Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $535,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in First Solar were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 591.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.90 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Glj Research lifted their price target on First Solar from $214.06 to $314.43 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

First Solar Stock Down 1.6%

First Solar stock opened at $267.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $281.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total transaction of $9,914,554.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. This trade represents a 70.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 68,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,647,859 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

