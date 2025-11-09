Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS Shares Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

