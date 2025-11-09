Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $125,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.15.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

