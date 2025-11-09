Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 164,097 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,111,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,097 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Southern worth $193,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Southern by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 228,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 38,587 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Southern by 6.1% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 156,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Southern Stock Up 0.5%

SO stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.27%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

