26,418 Shares in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Bought by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $162.92 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.51.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

