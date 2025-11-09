Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
