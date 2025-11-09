Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.66 and a one year high of $84.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.