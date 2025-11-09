Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FWONK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.11.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $102.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.66. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

