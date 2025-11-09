SFE Investment Counsel Buys 1,182 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,548,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $10,034,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

LHX opened at $290.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

