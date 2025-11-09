Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.1% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 627.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 101.0% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $280.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $236.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

