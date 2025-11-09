Lombard Staked BTC Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (LBTC)

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last seven days, Lombard Staked BTC has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be bought for $102,153.31 or 0.99967081 BTC on major exchanges. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $919.03 thousand worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 11,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. The official website for Lombard Staked BTC is www.lombard.finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 11,784.25882022. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 101,885.60405527 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $689,881.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lombard Staked BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.