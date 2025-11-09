Gigachad (GIGA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.54 Million

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Gigachad token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gigachad has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. Gigachad has a total market cap of $47.75 million and $2.54 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gigachad Token Profile

Gigachad launched on January 2nd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. The official website for Gigachad is www.gigachadsolana.com. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.0049429 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $2,610,570.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

