Trust Wallet Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $522.36 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $522.36 million and $20.63 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token (CRYPTO:TWT) is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,860,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.