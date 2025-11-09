Frax Share (FXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.99 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $108.99 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,559,185 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official message board is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com. The official website for Frax Share is frax.com.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 89,559,133.92676958 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 1.1906806 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $10,269,643.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars.

