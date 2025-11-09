SPACE ID (ID) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last Week

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, SPACE ID has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $118.35 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101,463.86 or 0.99292381 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Token Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,077,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,184,980,570 tokens. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,077,793.02813888 with 1,198,313,905.36147222 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.09776798 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $10,789,168.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPACE ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

