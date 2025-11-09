Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 288 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,017,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $739,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $370.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.28 and its 200 day moving average is $381.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $421.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.