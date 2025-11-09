KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.6% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.