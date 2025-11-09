Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Stock Position Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $245.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.89. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

