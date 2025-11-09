Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,522,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 145,162 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 262,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 202,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after buying an additional 59,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSII. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $58.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.19 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

