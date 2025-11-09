Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $206,000 Stake in Kearny Financial $KRNY

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 32,672 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 18,309.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,595 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Up 0.5%

KRNY stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 8.57%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 265,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,541.39. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

