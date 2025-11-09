Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in VirTra, Inc. $VTSI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.29% of VirTra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VirTra by 88.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VirTra by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

VirTra Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 million, a P/E ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 0.64. VirTra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). VirTra had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 4.15%.The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VirTra, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

