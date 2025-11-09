Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $223,000 Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $DRVN

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 64.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Driven Brands

In related news, Director Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,279,453 shares in the company, valued at $41,144,126.65. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DRVN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Driven Brands to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRVN

Driven Brands Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $564.12 million for the quarter. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 25.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.