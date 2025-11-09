Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $274,000 Position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. $STKS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.22% of ONE Group Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.1%

STKS opened at $1.88 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $58.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.47). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. ONE Group Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STKS. Zacks Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

ONE Group Hospitality Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

