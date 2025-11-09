Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $233,000 Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. $VITL

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 20,650.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 63.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $204,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vital Farms from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Vital Farms Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.86. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.34.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vital Farms has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $429,118.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 666,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,568,578.51. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $244,356.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,765.40. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $21,679,784. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
