Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $208,000 in Flowco Holdings Inc. $FLOC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FLOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter worth about $92,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth $156,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Flowco during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flowco during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLOC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Flowco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flowco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flowco in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowco in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.
Flowco Price Performance
Shares of Flowco stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowco Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.50.
Flowco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Flowco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Flowco news, EVP Chad Roberts sold 55,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,007,458.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 332,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,291.02. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
About Flowco
We are a leading provider of production optimization, artificial lift and methane abatement solutions for the oil and natural gas industry. Our products and services include a full range of equipment and technology solutions that enable our customers to efficiently and cost-effectively maximize the profitability and economic lifespan of the production phase of their operations.
