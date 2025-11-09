Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in News Corporation $NWS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWS. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of News by 75.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of News by 150.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 13.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on NWS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
News Stock Up 6.4%
Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.15.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
