Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,286 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IGF stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.