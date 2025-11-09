Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.57. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The firm has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

