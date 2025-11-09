138,739 Shares in Orion Office REIT Inc. $ONL Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.25% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $5,180,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,200,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 939,129 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,304,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Orion Office REIT by 45.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 288,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 227,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,833.98. This trade represents a 31.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 90.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter. Orion Office REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.760 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -5.76%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

