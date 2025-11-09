Profund Advisors LLC Has $25.80 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $621,218,000 after purchasing an additional 777,619 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69. The company has a market capitalization of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

