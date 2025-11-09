Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 2,895 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,240,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.54.

COP opened at $86.82 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $115.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

