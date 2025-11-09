Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Position in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sezzle by 351.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of SEZL opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 8.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.84 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 98.04% and a net margin of 27.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

SEZL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sezzle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Sezzle in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sezzle from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insider Transactions at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, CFO Karen Hartje sold 5,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $466,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,053 shares in the company, valued at $9,864,505. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 3,000 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 242,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,172,040. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 11,484 shares of company stock worth $1,005,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

