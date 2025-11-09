Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Position Reduced by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,696 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 9.2% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $496.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.43. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.47.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

