Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $1.55 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,763,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 34.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,439,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,357,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 354,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 886,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 304,176 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Steven Spoto sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $162,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,470.42. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wajid Ali purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $208,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,252. The trade was a 35.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,953 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,755. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $752.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.