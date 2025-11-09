Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $1.74 Million Position in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 172,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.07% of Applied Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APLD. Situational Awareness LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter worth $22,680,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $8,673,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,491,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,819,000 after buying an additional 730,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Applied Digital by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 877,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 581,154 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 574,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $336,656.25. Following the sale, the director owned 249,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,100.67. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel H. Lee sold 24,213 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $803,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,080. This trade represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Digital Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ APLD opened at $30.98 on Friday. Applied Digital Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Applied Digital to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

