Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. $UEC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 732.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 3,198.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 11,196 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Uranium Energy stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Uranium Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

