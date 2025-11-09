Summit X LLC Purchases Shares of 20,853 Fidelity High Dividend ETF $FDVV

Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,317,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 369.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,036,000 after buying an additional 393,830 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,164,000 after buying an additional 362,424 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 347,988 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance
FDVV stock opened at $55.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.92. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81.
About Fidelity High Dividend ETF
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
